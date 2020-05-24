Louisiana Senate derails bill to limit legislative spending

A puzzling incident that sent seven people to a hospital and prompted a hazardous material team to descend on a gas station in Minnesota turned out to have a very harmless origin. Someone walked into a Cenex station in Minnesota’s Manhomen County on Monday and paid for an item with cash. The cash was coated […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state senators have stalled a proposal that would cut the amount of money available to lawmakers to spend on the state’s general operating expenses.

The Senate Finance Committee didn’t vote to kill Republican Rep. Rick Edmonds’ bill. Instead, senators didn’t take a vote, keeping the measure locked up in the committee.

Only a week remains in the legislative session, so Friday’s move could shelve the idea.

The proposal would restrict lawmakers to spending only 98% of general tax income expected to flow into the state treasury each year. The rest would build up as surplus.

Several senators worried about the move when the state’s financial future is so uncertain.