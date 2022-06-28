St. Paul's School Marching Wolves - They've got the beat

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – The heartbeat of the St. Paul’s School Marching Wolves is the drum line.

These kids are always practicing.

In Covington, these Louisiana boys don’t miss a beat according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

And they don’t miss a chance to make your heart skip a beat.

That is when they take teamwork to their act.

That’s when they take themselves and their drums, fasten your seatbelt, upside down.

Bill Wood asks, “how long do you have to hang out like that?”

Drummer Zach Montz says, “two to three minutes, depending on the song.”

And if the song happens to be the Star-Spangled Banner?

Zach Montz says, “we haven’t played that yet.”

The drummers do what they do because of their band director Andrew Moran.

He’s the man behind Zach Montz.

And behind drummer Sutter Bourgeois.

These two, like a couple of apple turnovers, turn over a tradition.

It looks like a parade taking a roller coaster ride.

Sutter Bourgeois says it feels like, “you’re a movie star with people taking out their phones, taking pictures of you.”

It’s what happens when you mix music with a workout of weightlifting.

If it sounds like the answer to a prayer, it may be.

They pray a special prayer every day.

They’ve got the spirit.

Inside out.

Upside down.

