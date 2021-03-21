Louisiana regulators: Spread high heating costs across bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s utility regulators are trying to soften the blow of the high heating charges customers will face from February’s winter weather by requiring companies to spread the impact over multiple electricity bills.

The Advocate reports the five-member Public Service Commission on Wednesday ordered utility companies selling electricity to 2.1 million customers across Louisiana to avoid loading all the increased fuel costs onto April bills.

Louisiana bills were already higher in March because people were running their heaters full blast during the coldest parts of February.

But customers face the potential for high bills in April as well, as utilities seek to pass on the increased cost of the fuel used to operate generating plants.