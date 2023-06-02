NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Louisiana continues to take the lead in coastal restoration, a new underwater project is in the works.

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Danos, and White Water Contractors Inc. have started construction on a new program that will place 128 fish house modules in the South Marsh Island 235 artificial reef.

The program, REEF Louisiana, is an initiative of CCA to replace fishery habitats across the coast of Sportsman’s Paradise.

The fish houses will aim to restore trout, redfish, and a diverse range of marine habitats in an area where a former oil and gas platform site was placed.

The 3-D molds will be grouped in 4 clusters and lie in roughly 20 feet of water.

The South Marsh Island 235 reef serves as the 13th individual Reef Louisiana project CCA and it will be the 44th unique reef CCA Louisiana has built.

