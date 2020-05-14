Louisiana prison guard fired, later charged with battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A high-ranking guard at Louisiana’s maximum-security prison has been fired and faces charges for allegedly using excessive force against an inmate.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections, in a news release Wednesday, said Lt. Barrett Boeker violated several department rules in a March 19 incident involving an inmate. Boeker has worked at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since 2001.

An investigation determined that Boeker argued with the inmate and then sprayed the man inside his cell with a fire extinguisher. Boeker told investigators he sprayed the extinguisher because there was a fire inside the cell.

Investigators later determined there was no fire.