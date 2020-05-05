Louisiana police chief arrested, accused of sexual battery

CREOLA, La. (AP) — The police chief of a small Louisiana community has been charged with sexual battery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office.

Sixty-eight-year-old Donald Crooks is the police chief of Creola and was arrested Monday. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office says it received several complaints against Crooks about 10 days ago.

Details of the complaints weren’t released by the sheriff’s office.

Crooks has been booked into jail on a $100,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.