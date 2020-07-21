Louisiana parish can move Confederate statue from courthouse

The Caddo Parish Commission voted to remove the Confederate monument outside the courthouse in October 2017.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The United Daughters of the Confederacy has agreed to let a north Louisiana parish move an ornate 30-foot-high Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds.

The group says on its website that the parish will pay all costs of the move to private land and will take out a $2 million insurance policy in case of any damage.

The monument was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014 as “one of four major Louisiana monuments representing what is known by historians as ‘the Cult of the Lost Cause.’”

New Orleans took down the other three in 2017.