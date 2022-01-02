Louisiana OMV reopens select offices, resumes normal business hours for call center

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles call center will resume normal business hours on Monday (Jan, 3) for customers seeking driver’s license reinstatement services.

Reinstatement services through the OMV call center are available by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The extended hours for reinstatement from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. are no longer available. Driver’s license reinstatement transactions cannot be processed at OMV field offices.

Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

  • Phone: OMV Call Center, (225) 925-6146 (Option 3)
  • Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
  • Public Tag Agents (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions

The following OMV field offices will reopen Monday as well:

  • Amite
  • Franklinton
  • Mandeville
  • Minden
  • Monroe
  • Morgan City
  • Shreveport

Customers can book an appointment or view a complete list of PTAs at www.expresslane.org.

A complete list of COVID-related closures can be found at expresslane.org/alerts.

