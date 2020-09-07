Louisiana officer helps driver repair flat tire

Local

by: Anum Siddiqui

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of St Mary Parish Sheriffs Office Facebook page.

ST.MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- An act of kindness was shown on early Sunday morning when an officer helped a driver on the side of the road repair a flat tire.

Officer Billy from the St.Mary Sheriff’s Office pulled over when he saw the man struggling and fixied the flat with a plug kit he had in the car.

The mother of the driver shared her son’s story on Facebook.

LATEST POST:

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News