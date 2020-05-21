Louisiana officer fired for Facebook coronavirus comments

Facebook has announced more African languages will be covered in its effort to curb fake news.

KAPLAN, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer has been fired after posting racial comments about the coronavirus on Facebook.

Kaplan Chief of Police Joshua Hardy said Officer Steven Aucoin commented under a live feed of the governor’s news conference last Friday.

Hardy told media outlets the department was notified about the posts that were described as “racist in nature.”

He said the department does not tolerate such behavior and he fired Aucoin after an investigation. Aucoin had worked previously for the department for eight months and had been back on the force for about three months before he was fired.