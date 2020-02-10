Louisiana officer accused of drunk driving crash in cruiser

Louisiana State Police have arrested an officer accused of driving drunk in his cruiser then becoming combative with emergency crews who responded when he crashed.

An arrest warrant says 30-year-old Dave Davis was driving his unmarked Baton Rouge police car Sunday when he ran a red light and crashed into another driver.

Investigators wrote that Davis appeared intoxicated and started yelling at EMS personnel and firefighters when they tried to help him. The Advocate reports Davis later punched a wall and had to be sedated at a hospital.

It’s unclear whether he’s been formally charged and Baton Rouge police declined to comment on his employment status.