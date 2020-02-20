Louisiana native, NFL player Greg Robinson arrested after Border Patrol finds 157 pounds of pot in his vehicle

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 15: Offensive tackle Greg Robinson #78 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

EL PASO – Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson has been arrested after Border Patrol agents found approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle he had rented.



Robinson, 27, was born in Raceland and was a standout football player at Thibodaux High School before he went to Auburn for college. He was headed back to Louisiana with the marijuana at the time of his arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas.



Jaquan Bray, a 26-year-old former NFL player who was Robinson’s teammate at Auburn, was also in the vehicle and also faces charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

A third person who was in the vehicle at the time of Robinson and Bray’s arrest was an Uber driver who Robinson had hired in Los Angeles when he rented the vehicle. The unnamed Uber driver had been friends with Robinson since 2018, and refused Robinson’s offer to claim ownership of the marijuana in exchange for a payoff, according to federal authorities.



The trio was spotted by a Border Patrol officer at a secondary inspection station on February 18 when the officer’s drug-sniffing dog alerted on their vehicle. A subsequent stop and search of the vehicle turned up about 157 pounds of marijuana in several large duffel bags stored in the rear of the vehicle, according to authorities.



The Uber driver denied knowing that the drugs were in the vehicle.



If they are convicted, Robinson and Bray face up to 20 years in federal prison.

