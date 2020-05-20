Louisiana medical marijuana program would grow under bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers are poised to greatly expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana to make more conditions eligible for the treatment.

The proposal from Republican Rep. Larry Bagley would authorize therapeutic cannabis for any condition that a doctor “considers debilitating to an individual patient and is qualified through his medical education and training to treat.”

The Senate health committee backed the expansion measure in a 5-1 vote Wednesday, sending it to the full Senate for debate. The House already has voted 77-15 for the bill.

Louisiana already allows cannabis to treat a long list of diseases and disorders, such as cancer, seizure disorders, epilepsy, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson’s disease.