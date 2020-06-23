Louisiana medical marijuana grower says it will cut prices

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s only medical marijuana grower currently selling cannabis says it intends to slash the price of its wholesale products for the second time this year.

Wellcana Group is the Baton Rouge-based medical marijuana grower licensed by the Louisiana State University AgCenter. The Advocate reports Wellcana announced the price cut plans Monday.

It comes after state lawmakers agreed to allow any doctor to recommend the use of medical marijuana for any debilitating condition.

That decision is expected to increase the number of patients buying the product.