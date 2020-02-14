Louisiana mayor has to give back part of car allowance

SHREVEPORT, La. (The Times) — A Louisiana mayor will pay back part of a city car allowance following an audit.

The Shreveport Times reports that the audit says Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins should pay back $2,700.

The report says Perkins sought and received the allowance after receiving erroneous advice from members of his administration. Perkins’ spokesman issued a statement saying the mayor is “happy to return the recommended amount.”

It says he will implement procedures to prevent such confusion in the future.