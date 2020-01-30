Louisiana man tries to avoid the deadly coronavirus in China

New Orleans – When Benjamin Wilson, of Alexandria, goes outside his home in Wuhan, China, he wears a mask, hat, gloves, raincoat, and an extra pair of pants– all on top of his regular clothes.

That’s according to a report in the Wall Street Journal about hundreds of Americans who either could not– or would not– leave Wuhan on a U.S. charter jet sent to the city this week to evacuate American diplomats and a small number of private citizens.

Some Americans simply could not get to the airport with the city nearly paralyzed by a lockdown put in place by Chinese authorities to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But Wilson refused to get on the plane without his Chinese-born wife and their 7 year old daughter. The charter jet took only American citizens, and Wilson told the Journal that he would have considered trying to evacuate his daughter, who’s an American by birth, but he would not leave his wife behind.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, which the CDC says has infected “thousands” of people in China. As of this week, there are five cases of the virus in the U.S.

The CDC categorizes it as a respiratory virus, which can be spread from “person-to-person” or picked up from surfaces used by infected patients. That’s why Wilson puts on the mask and everything else when he’s outside.

“I’m not scared,” Wilson told the Journal, “I’m just trying to minimize exposure to other people.”

Wilson told the Journal that he touches as little as possible when he leaves his home and wipes down everything in antibacterial soap when he comes back. He throws each day’s mask in the trash.