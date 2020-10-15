Louisiana man sentenced in crash that killed pregnant woman

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man convicted of killing a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her 1-year-old child in a car crash has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says Dylan Leblanc received his prison sentence Tuesday in New Iberia.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the August 2018 deaths of Abby Suire Sinitiere and her son, as well as feticide in the death of the fetus and vehicular negligent injury for wounding three other children in Sinitiere’s car and a passenger in his own.

Prosecutors said there was alcohol in Leblanc’s system and alleged he was driving at speeds of about 100 mph.