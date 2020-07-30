Louisiana man indicted in fatal shooting of police officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year police veteran as well as his girlfriend’s stepfather has been indicted on murder charges.

News outlets report an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on Wednesday charged Ronnie Kato with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson.

Kato is accused of fatally shooting Richardson during a domestic dispute on April 26 before allegedly shooting Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone with an assault-style rifle as the two officers searched for him.

Authorities said Kato was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff.