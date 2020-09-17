Louisiana man facing multiple counts of sexual battery after fondling allegations surface

LUCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – 29-year-old Jeffrey Allen is facing accusations of fondling two males.

Allen was arrested on Sunday, September 15 after allegations surfaced that Allen inappropriately touched “a male multiple times without consent,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A second victim came forward and stated that as a 17-year-old, he too “had a similar experience.”

Allen is facing three counts of sexual battery and is currently in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information related to this case, please call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.

