Louisiana man facing drug-related charges after recent arrest on I-10

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rondell Smith, 42, of LaPlace, was arrested last week after a traffic stop by APSO deputies.

Smith was pulled over on July 9 “for following too close on Interstate 10,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After the stop was made, deputies discovered that Smith was in possession of marijuana, hydrocodone and money.

Smith is facing these charges:

Charges of possession of marijuana

Possession of hydrocodone

Following to close in a vehicle

The 42-year-old man spent some time in the Ascension Parish Jail before being released on bond.