Louisiana man arrested after attempting to kill disabled mother

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 47-year-old Mark Recoulley of Natchitoches was arrested on September 11 after a brief investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation began on August 24th after the State Fire Marshal’s Office received a request from the Natchitoches Fire Department.

Fire investigators were asked to look into the cause of a fire in the 500 block of Myrtle Dr.

A 69-year-old female homeowner who was later identified as Recoulley’s mother, was hurt during the fire and was taken to a local hospital.

LOSFM says, “deputies additionally learned that local law enforcement had to detain Recoulley after he created a disturbance at the scene while firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire.”

With the help of witness statements and scene investigation, investigators were able to conclude that “the fire was intentionally set.”

Recoulley confessed to starting the fire and is currently in the Natchitoches Parish Jail.

The suspect is facing these charges:

One count of Aggravated Arson

One count of Injury by Arson

