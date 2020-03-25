Louisiana man accused of killing associate enters plea

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing his business partner has pleaded not guilty to murder and obstruction charges.

News outlets report 43-year-old John Hardy Jr. entered the pleas Tuesday via video before a Bossier Parish judge.

Hardy is accused in the death of his associate, 48-year-old Garrett Wilson. Wilson was reported missing in January.

Human remains found a short time later were identified last month as Wilson.

Police also say Hardy was arrested last month. He has a prior leg injury and was taken to a hospital. Police say he tried to overpower a deputy to escape from his hospital room.

He is expected to face charges for that incident.