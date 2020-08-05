Louisiana man accused of forcing his kids help make drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say they’ve arrested a man accused of making his young children help him manufacture drugs after police learned his 10-year-old son suffered gunshot wounds during an alleged drug deal.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Kevin Evans Jr. and his girlfriend, Meagan Toney, have been charged with cruelty to juveniles, among other crimes.

A TV station reported that Baton Rouge police began investigating after the boy’s mother reported the shooting. In police documents obtained by news outlets, investigators alleged Evans’ three kids had to help him with tasks relating to his drug business.

It’s unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can comment for them.