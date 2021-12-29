Louisiana listed among top 10 states with worst roads in U.S., Consumer Affairs reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With U.S. holiday travel the highest it has been in two years, more and more motorists have been hitting the highways this season. However, according to the latest Consumer Affairs report, not all states are favorable when it comes to road conditions.

The independent consumer information and data gathering service set out to determine which states are the worst (and best) to drive through.

Consumer Affairs Research Team analyzed government reports and email surveys to score states on pavement roughness, road spending (per capita) and local attitude towards their roadways.

Here are the states with the worst roads:

Rhode Island Hawaii Wisconsin California Massachusetts South Dakota New Jersey Louisiana Michigan New York

While Rhode Island tops the list, Louisiana finds itself in the top 10 for similar reasons. Funding, traffic and climate are significant factors in the poor quality of roads throughout most states ranked among the worst.

With over 3,410 miles of highways, 1,634 bridges and a 9.3 percent increase in commute times since 2011, the Bayou State’s main reasons for its poor road conditions are due to:

Out-of-date transportation systems

Not enough state or local funding

Traffic congestion

Lack of safety features

According to the report, Louisiana drivers pay an average of $667 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

As for the best roads in the U.S., Kansas earned top honors, followed by Alabama, North Dakota and Kentucky.