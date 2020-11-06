Louisiana legend cooks up the right recipe for Bourbon Street

It's a revolution at Restaurant R'evolution

NEW ORLEANS – Bourbon Street basically became the boulevard of broken, well, good times that no longer roll.

That’s because the pandemic put New Orleans’ most famous road on hold.

Now, a revolution is rising.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s a revolution at Restaurant R’evolution.

Louisiana legend Chef John Folse is the general leading the revolt.

Just like any good general, the chef has a colonel.

In this case, he’s Chef de Cuisine Samuel Peery.

He’s the guy who says he’s putting the “evolution” into r’evolution.

Restaurant R’evolution is inside Royal Sonesta New Orleans Hotel on Bourbon Street.