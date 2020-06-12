Louisiana lawmakers socking away much of surplus in savings

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers traditionally have spent every surplus dollar available to them.
But the House and Senate are taking a different approach this term. They are steering more of a nearly $535 million surplus to savings than the constitution requires.
A 100-0 House vote Thursday gave final passage to a state construction budget that doesn’t spend all the surplus money on the table.
Instead, the House and Senate propose to sock into savings about $200 million more than the $134 million the constitution requires.
Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to spend most of the money on construction projects and coastal restoration work.