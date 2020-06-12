Louisiana lawmakers socking away much of surplus in savings

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers traditionally have spent every surplus dollar available to them.

But the House and Senate are taking a different approach this term. They are steering more of a nearly $535 million surplus to savings than the constitution requires.

A 100-0 House vote Thursday gave final passage to a state construction budget that doesn’t spend all the surplus money on the table.

Instead, the House and Senate propose to sock into savings about $200 million more than the $134 million the constitution requires.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to spend most of the money on construction projects and coastal restoration work.