Louisiana lawmakers mulling business tax breaks in session

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, right, speaks about the legislative session with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, left, on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have resumed work on piecing together a budget.

Their biggest unresolved financial question centers not on the coronavirus pandemic, but on how much they’ll want to give businesses in tax breaks to help them recover from the outbreak.

The majority-Republican House and Senate called themselves into a 30-day special session that began immediately after their regular session adjourned Monday evening.

The session’s aim is both to finish crafting a $30 billion-plus operating budget, but also to consider tax credits, exemptions and suspensions for businesses that were shuttered or forced to reduce operations since March because of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.