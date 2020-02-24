Louisiana judge apologizes for racial slurs in text messages

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana judge is apologizing for using racial slurs in angry text messages.

District Judge Jessie LeBlanc now says she was upset over the end of her extramarital affair with a sheriff’s deputy when she sent him text messages including a slur for black people.

She says she’s profusely sorry, but doesn’t believe it should cause any trial verdicts to be overturned. The top prosecutor and lead public defender filed a court motion asking that she no longer handle criminal cases in Assumption Parish.

Baton Rouge NAACP President Eugene Collins says she should resign. LeBlanc says she’ll stay and run for reelection.