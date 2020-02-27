Louisiana is among 39 states investigating Juul’s marketing

A Juul representative repeatedly told a ninth-grade classroom that the company’s e-cigarette was “totally safe” before showing underage students the device, according to two teenagers who testified under oath to Congress.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is confirming that Louisiana is among the 39 states investigating the marketing and sales practices of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs.

The states are looking into claims the company targeted youths with its vaping products, made misleading claims about nicotine content and about the risks of its products.

Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said Tuesday they are leading the multistate investigation. Landry announced Louisiana’s involvement in a statement Wednesday.

San Francisco-based Juul is facing lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.

The company says it has stopped television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns.