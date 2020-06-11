Louisiana House backs $34B budget, with worries about future

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has agreed to a $34 billion operating budget for next year that includes hundreds of millions in federal coronavirus aid.
They passed it unanimously Wednesday. The spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1 would keep most programs and services from cuts.
It plugs gaps with temporary federal dollars that Louisiana is receiving to respond to the COVID-19 disease.
Lawmakers acknowledged they have concerns about what happens a year later, when the temporary federal stopgap aid disappears and if the state’s tax collections don’t recover from coronavirus declines.
The budget proposal heads next to the Senate.