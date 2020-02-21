Louisiana high school principal accused of indecent conduct

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a high school principal is accused of producing juvenile pornography, indecent behavior with juveniles and other crimes.

A news release says 54-year-old Brian Biggs was arrested Thursday at his home in Bossier City and is being held on $1 million bond.

The Claiborne Parish School Board had no comment on the arrest of Biggs, who is principal at Summerfield High School.

A state police spokesman says he doesn’t know whether Biggs has an attorney who could speak for him.