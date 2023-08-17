JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Thursday, Aug. 17, began with a house fire in Treme around 8:00 a.m. that left it charred, followed by a Metairie business going up in flames shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Then, another house fire in Treme happened just before 3:00 p.m.

Followed by two fires in Washington Parish burning at the same time early in the evening.

With fires already hard enough to fight, the brutally dry and hot temperatures the state has experienced over the summer have made them even harder to take down.

State Fire Marshal’s Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue says while the weather may not play a role in starting indoor fires, the dry and hot temperatures can still make it hard to put them out.

“As we know, if a home fire is going to be occurring right now, that’s going to make it a whole lot more difficult for those first responders that are going to put that fire out, but also with the dryness there’s going to be the potential of that fire that’s coming from that structure to spread very easily to the yard or the lawn or the grass around it,” Rodrigue said.

Rodrigue says being safe when using electrical appliances and plugs is extremely important to prevent these fires from starting.

“Having overloaded sockets or having extension cords connected to other extension cords or overloaded power strips, we ask everyone not to do that,” Rodrigue said.

To help prevent fires from starting outside, especially near the woods, the state enacted a burn ban on Aug. 7.

Rodrigue says that it is crucial to follow the burn ban until conditions improve.

“It’s very hot. It’s very dry. Take a look around. What is the rush in having to burn trash or burn debris right now? There isn’t one,” Rodrigue said.

