Louisiana education superintendent post draws 21 applicants

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education officials say more than 20 people from across the country have applied to be the next state education superintendent.

The 21 applicants include higher education professionals from schools in Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee, as well as public school teachers and other consultants, administrators and educators holding posts nationwide.

Superintendent John White announced in January he would be resigning March 11 after eight years in the role. The leader of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s search committee says she hopes the panel will agree on White’s successor at its April meeting.

Eight of the 11 members must approve the choice. Gov. John Bel Edwards refused to name a favorite Monday.