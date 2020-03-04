Louisiana deputy kills suspect brandishing makeshift weapon

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy while brandishing what was believed to be a gun.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said deputies were dispatched Monday afternoon to to a Keithville neighborhood after a caller reported someone was waving a weapon around.

The parish coroner identified the man Tuesday as 34-year-old Cody Hodges.

Prator said a deputy shot Hodges 11 times after the suspect pointed a weapon at the deputy. Prator later said the man was determined to be carrying something resembling a pipe covered in black tape.