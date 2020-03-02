Louisiana deputies investigate body found in bundle at park

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Louisiana say they’re investigating a killing after two teenagers found a body in a “bundle” in a lakeside park.

The Caddo Parish coroner tells local news outlets that the body is the remains of 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby of Shreveport. Nordby was found in a park at Wallace Lake, south of Shreveport.

He was identified using fingerprints and an autopsy is planned.

The body was found near a parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says investigators don’t believe the body was there long before teenagers called deputies after they found something suspicious.

