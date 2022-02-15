NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The State Health Department changes its guidance on what kind of COVID-19 restrictions should apply in schools and Early Childhood Centers.

“Our job here is to access the situation. Look what the challenges are in Louisiana and issue guidance that makes sense for Louisiana,” Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said.

Dr. Kanter says they’ve issued guidances for K-12 schools and Early Childhood Centers to help schools develop their operational policies in regards to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think at this point coming off this Omicron surge, I think it is reasonable to give schools options, other options to keep kids safe in schools,” he said.

Option One is the CDC’s Quarantine Guideline in which students after infection must ask for 10 days and ideally test at Day 5. Quarantine is exempt if they are fully vaccinated.

Option Two is the Test To Stay Option. This includes contact tracing on behalf of the school. Those who are not exempt from quarantine can return to school but must test twice in a five day period, and wear masks for 10 days.

Option Three is Universal Masking. There’s no contact tracing or quarantine regardless of vaccination status. The masks add a layer of protection.

“It is different than CDC guidance It is important to recognize that,” Dr. Kanter said.

As of now the Governor has not removed the mask mandates for schools.

“If the Governor removes mask provisions then it would be up to the schools to se their own practices,” he said.