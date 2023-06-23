At Lee's Diner in Hamond, oat milk is on the menu

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – It’s hardly Hollywood.

Lee’s Drive-In.

For the last 50 years a Louisiana favorite, for sure, but a million miles or more from any glimmer of show business glamour.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is among the folks who were more prepared for BLTs and spaghetti and meatballs than lights, cameras, and action.

Now, the folks at Lee’s Diner suddenly see themselves in the spotlight.

For of all delightfully, different drinks, oat milk.

It’s Oatly.

The mission is called Will it Swap?

For two lactose-free days, the oat milk was mixed into everything from French Toast to Crawfish Fettuccine.

Even oat milk in milkshakes.