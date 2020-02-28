Louisiana Children’s Museum named in top 10 ‘Best New Museum’ by USA Today

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) has been named as a winner of the USA Today 2020 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best New Museum. The Museum placed 7th in the contest ranking above museums from across the country.

“We are incredibly grateful to the museum’s many supporters who voted for us and to USA Today for these nominations. It is an honor to be nominated in two categories and to be selected as a winner for Best New Museum,” said Julia Bland, LCM Chief Executive Officer. “It is especially thrilling that a new museum that honors children is considered one of the best in North America. And at a time when our city, our state, and our business community have identified early childhood as a priority for our focus and investments, the Louisiana Children’s Museum looks forward to the important work ahead.”

After 4 weeks of voting by the public, the contest closed on February 24. Winners were revealed on Friday, February 28. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day. Official contest rules can be found here.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.

10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is USA Today’s source for online travel advice offering top-rated recommendations for a city’s best sights, restaurants, clubs, and shops. Louisiana Children’s Museum was nominated for the first time in two categories: Best New Museum and Best Children’s Museum. Winners were announced on February 28, 2020.