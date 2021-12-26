Louisiana Children’s Museum hosts countdown to noon on NYE

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Families in the New Orleans area are invited to attend Noon Year’s Eve at the Louisiana Children’s Museum in City Park on Friday, Dec. 31.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the countdown to noon starting at 11;59 a.m. which culminates in an explosion of confetti and bubbles. The LCM announced there will be live music from the To Be Continued Brass Band, dancing, and fun for children and adults of all ages.

WHEN: Friday, December 31st from 9:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Louisiana Children’s Museum

15 Henry Thomas Drive in New Orleans City Park

HOW: Noon Year’s Eve admission event tickets are available now.

Members tickets are $10 per person and non-members tickets are $20 per person.

Purchase tickets online here or go to lcm.org to learn more about this event.