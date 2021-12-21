Louisiana Children’s Museum hosts Annual ‘Noon Year’s Eve’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, December 31, the Louisiana Children’s Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration.

The event will go from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with exciting holiday crafts, live music, and more, for families to enjoy together.

Don’t miss the famous countdown to NOON that culminates in an explosion of colorful confetti and bubbles.

Guests can get into the holiday spirit by making their own noisemakers and designing a festive New Year’s hat.

There will be live music from the To Be Continued Brass Band, dancing, and fun for children and adults of all ages!

“We are very excited to welcome 2022 while creating lasting memories with families from around the country,” says Julia Bland, CEO of the Louisiana Children’s Museum.

The Noon Year’s Eve countdown begins at 11:59 a.m. (CDT) in the Museum atrium and courtyard.

Noon Year’s Eve admission event tickets are available now. Tickets are $10 per person for members and $20 per person for non-members. Purchase tickets online here or go to lcm.org to learn more about this event.