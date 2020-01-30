Louisiana Children’s Museum competes for ‘Best Children’s Museum’ and ‘Best New Museum’

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) has been nominated for USA Today’s 2020 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards in two categories, including Best Children’s Museum and Best New Museum.

Winners are determined by the number of votes received during the voting period, through Monday, February 17.

Individuals at least 18 years old can vote once a day in each category for through Monday, February 17 at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/. Simply go to both the “Best Children’s Museum” and “Best New Museum” categories and select Louisiana Children’s Museum. Winners will be announced on Friday, February 28. Official contest rules can be found here.

“It is an honor to be selected as a contender for both Best Children’s Museum and Best New Museum in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards,” said Julia Bland, LCM Chief Executive Officer. “To be included among the Museums selected is testament to the investment our community has made to build a world-class museum that values our youngest citizens, their parents and caregivers.”

The LCM is asking the community to participate in the contest by voting daily in the Best Children’s Museum and Best New Museum categories at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/. A link to the voting site is also available on the LCM website at www.lcm.org.

“This is an opportunity to not only showcase the LCM as world-class museum but promote our city and state as a premier destination for families,” added Bland.

The new Louisiana Children’s Museum is located at 15 Henry Thomas Drive, nestled on a beautiful 8.5-acre site in New Orleans City Park. The LCM was designed to be a social, cultural and learning resource for children and families, with a focus on early childhood development for children eight and under. Since its opening on August 31, 2019, the LCM has welcomed more than 125,000 guests.

LCM admission is $14 per person for adults and children 12 months and older. Annual family memberships are also available. The museum welcomes guests Tuesday – Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Wednesday until 6 p.m.), and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. To learn more about the Louisiana Children’s Museum, visit www.lcm.org.