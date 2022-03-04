It's Fish Fry Friday across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the season.

It’s Lent.

And every Friday, a magnificent menu of Friday Fish Fry is on the calendar.

And here’s a list of some of what’s cooking.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE at Cafe Reconcile in New Orleans where catfish is in the spotlight.

The food served up at Cafe Reconcile in New Orleans and at a Tavola in Metairie benefit the organization called Hospitality Cares.

Hospitality Cares helps workers in the hospitality business.

It’s there to help the hospitality folks when there’s a crisis.

When you buy a fish plate on Fridays during Lent, one dollar from your bill goes to Hospitality Cares.

Here’s a list of those restaurants serving up all kinds of fish dishes during Lent.