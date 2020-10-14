Louisiana bill would ensure clergy visits happen in pandemic

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state senators want to ensure a person’s pastor or priest can visit in the hospital, nursing home or assisted living facility during the current coronavirus pandemic or any future public health emergency.

A bill by Republican Sen. Robert Mills would require Louisiana’s Health Department to create rules requiring inpatient health care facilities to allow members of the clergy to visit patients during such an emergency — if the patient asks for the visit.

The health care facility would receive immunity from most civil lawsuits for injury or death if the clergy member gets infected.

The Senate voted 34-0 Tuesday for the measure, sending it to the House for debate.