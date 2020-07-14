Louisiana-based company sending help to fight USS Bonhomme Richard fire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (BRPROUD) – A fire has torn through the United States Navy Vessel USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

The fire started on July 12 and firefighters are using amphibious equipment as well as help from the air to put it out.

Holden-based US Fire Pump Company is helping out by sending 12 Industrial Firefighting Specialists as well as these items:

US Fire Pump’s specialized equipment

Submersible pumps

High velocity pumps

More than 10,000 feet of hose







Pictures courtesy of US Fire Pump Company

Chris Ferrara, President/CEO of US Fire Pump states, “With our investment in training of our personnel and building response equipment we are always ready to assist

when the call is made. We have successfully responded to the largest incidents in our country’s history over the last several years. From large terminal fires, petrochemical plant fires and ship fires and rescues, our team has been able to experience a wide array of emergency responses. We are excited to be chosen to assist the US Navy and the Fire Departments in their time of need and have been battling the blaze since yesterday.”