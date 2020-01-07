Louisiana ATC: Federal minimum age to purchase tobacco and vapor smoking products is now 21

Cigarette smoking among US adults fell to its lowest recorded level in 2018: 13.7%, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BATON ROUGE – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that it is against the law to sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes and other vapor smoking products to anyone under the age of 21.

An amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, signed by the president on Dec. 20, 2019, raises the minimum age for purchasing those products from 18 to 21 nationwide.

Louisiana law has not been amended to address this change.

However, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control advises Louisiana retailers that federal agencies may enforce this change in federal law.