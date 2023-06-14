NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of Los Angeles will officially unveil a stretch of Jefferson Boulevard in the city and call it “New Orleans Corridor.”

On behalf of the Los Angeles Jazz Festival Foundation and the City of Los Angeles, there will be a “New Orleans Corridor” Naming Celebration and Street Festival on Saturday, June 17th.

This weekend’s public celebration will showcase the unique cultural bond between New Orleans and Los Angeles.

The “New Orleans Corridor” Naming Celebration and Ribbon Cutting ceremony will take place with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in attendance at 1100 a.m. on June 17th.

The stretch of Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles that will be named “New Orleans Corridor” is the stretch between Holy Name of Jesus Christ Catholic Church and Harold & Belle’s Creole Restaurant.

There will be a special “Second Line” down Jefferson Boulevard and the “New Orleans Corridor” to celebrate. Second Line Shorty is the cultural bearer that is part of the delegation going to Los Angeles for the street naming ceremony.

Jazz Recording Artist Irvin Mayfield will also be in attendance.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.