COVINGTON, La (WGNO) At first glance, you may have thought it was a group of mechanics looking for a minivan’s catalytic converter. But they were really looking for a cat, and they were workers with the Northshore Humane Society.

According to shelter workers, the pet’s owner arrived with the cat for a veterinary visit. But soon after arriving and parking, the cat escaped from its carrier.

Workers recorded the search for the cat, including above from the engine compartment and below under the chassis.

In a matter of minutes, the cat was located and returned to its carrier then carried into the shelter for its visit with a vet.

To see the Northshore Humane Society video of the rescue, click on the video at the top of this story.