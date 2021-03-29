Look who’s making a masterpiece to celebrate 180 years of education

Morrah Burton-Edwards is drawn to the moment

NEW ORLEANS – At Lusher High School, one student has a heavy homework assignment.

She’s a senior.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says she’s a digital designing superstar.

Her name is Morrah Burton-Edwards.

She’s eighteen.

Morrah has been selected because she’s really good at designing.

She says, ” I think I’m able to represent people in the school system and I’m glad I was able to use my creativity to show what the school system means to me.”

That’s why Morrah was selected to sit down to create the one picture, the one image, to make a masterpiece to celebrate New Orleans Public Schools in education.

It fits right into her creative life.

When Abercrombie Kids asked her to help design a t-shirt for Black History Month, Morrah’s work actually worked into a TV commercial.

When Google asked her to doodle in a contest, her entry became one of America’s best.

It all started when she was just five.

Back then her challenge was to color.

And to just try to stay inside the lines.

Now, she makes lines for other people to color.

And if they go outside her lines, Morrah says, “I think that’s just a part of their creative expression.”