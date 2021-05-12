Look who’s coming for a landing at the old New Orleans airport

Skateboarders from across America fly into MSY

NEW ORLEANS – Construction at an airport never stops.

Not ever at the old New Orleans airport, the old Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The old MSY, as its three-lettered name says.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says they’re rolling out the runway for a new-fangled non-stop sort of flight arriving inside the terminal.

Like luggage with wings, they are skateboarders sliding in for a landing.

They are athletes on wheels.

Flying the friendly floors.

Skateboarder John Kosch says, “growing up as a kid and as a skateboarder, everywhere you go everything looks like an obstacle, so to be able to skate in an airport, I’m a kid in a candy store.”

Five teams glide in from skate shops across the country.

Among them is a guy with a camera.

He’s making a video for fans to watch and pick their favorite skateboarding team.

The winner gets a skate shop makeover.

Phillip Santosuosso of Humidity Skate Shop in New Orleans says, “instead of re-doing our skate shop, we need to buy as many complete skateboards as we can for kids that can’t afford any skateboards.”

Just when you thought the old airport was just another page in New Orleans history, somebody new is now boarding.

Skateboarding.