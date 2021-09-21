Look what’s in store at the ReStore

After Hurricane Ida, it's the store that helps you and helps others, too

KENNER, La. (WGNO) – No matter what you see.

No matter what WGNO’s Bill Wood says.

This is no junk store.

This is the ReStore.

And when you shop here, you put people who have no place to call home, into their first time home.

ReStore benefits Habitat for Humanity.

After a hurricane like Ida, it’s the place to restore what you may need.

Building supplies.

Furniture.

Appliances.

All that.

Over the weekend, the ReStore had a big stock of roof shingles.

The shingles sold out.

But a new shipment is on the way.

There are two locations of the ReStore.

One is in Kenner.

The other is in New Orleans, which got some roof damage itself from Hurricane Ida.

Both locations are back up and open.

You can find hours and addresses by just clicking right here.